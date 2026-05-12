New study suggests Wegovy drug may ease menopause-related health risks beyond weight loss

For many women, menopause is accompanied by a range of physical changes beyond hormonal shifts and hot flashes. Managing weight may become more difficult, body composition can change, migraines may intensify, and the risk of heart disease can increase, medical research says.

New data presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) 2026 suggests that women taking Wegovy may see benefits extending beyond weight loss, including lower risks of migraines, depression and cardiovascular problems.

Wegovy is a weight-loss drug that helps reduce appetite and support long-term weight management.

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The findings are based on clinical trials and a large real-world study involving women with obesity across different stages of menopause.

Researchers found that women taking semaglutide, the active ingredient in Wegovy, achieved weight loss during premenopause, perimenopause and postmenopause.

According to the data, premenopausal women lost an average of 22.6 per cent of their body weight during the study, while women in perimenopause and postmenopause lost nearly 20 per cent on average.

The study also mentioned reductions in waist circumference, which is considered an important sign of reduced visceral fat linked to metabolic and heart-related diseases.

Nearly half of the women involved in the trial moved from the obesity category to either overweight or normal weight ranges by the end of the study, said researchers.

“The findings are important because obesity during menopause is often overlooked despite its impact on long-term health. Hormonal changes during this phase can lead to abdominal fat gain and increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other complications,” stated the study.

According to the study, women’s risk of heart attacks rises significantly during menopause years, and cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death among women worldwide.

“Menopause, associated weight gain and unwanted changes in cardiometabolic markers can significantly impact the long-term health and well-being of women,” said Dr Emilia Huvinen, associate professor at the University of Helsinki. She added that the findings suggest semaglutide may offer benefits that go beyond weight loss alone.

The research also highlighted benefits beyond weight management. In a real-world US study involving more than 34,000 women during menopause, those taking Wegovy showed a 42 to 45 per cent lower risk of migraines compared to women using menopausal hormone therapy and also showed a 25 per cent lower risk of depression.