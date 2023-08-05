Student in Canada trolled after saying her dream was to ‘leave India’; gets a job offer from TrueCaller owner

Alan Mamedi tells her she is welcome to work at Truecaller at any of its offices after finishing studies

Ekta.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 6:23 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 6:37 PM

An Indian student in Canada, who got trolled after saying in a viral video that her ‘dream was to leave India’, is back in news.

The student, who identified herself as Ekta in the video, now got a job offer from none other than Alan Mamedi, the owner of Truecaller.

In the video, answering to a question, Ekta said “it was a dream for her to go out of her home country”.

The interviewer asked what’s her favourite thing in Canada and she answered: “You can just walk around and you can see the scenery. And you can see the sunrise and the sunset. That’s my favourite part.”

However, the cyberworld was not very happy about the video and many Indians all over the world started trolling her over her comments. Many of them took it as an insult to India.

However, the most interesting response came from Alan Mamedi, the CEO and co-founder of Truecaller. Sharing the video, he said on his X account: “People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the globe.”

The response to Mamedi’s offer also has been mixed across the social media. While some of his followers appreciated the move, others criticised it as an attempt to seek attention.

ALSO READ: