Stolen in Dubai, football legend Maradona's watch worth Dh97,000 recovered in India

One person has been arrested in this connection

Photo: Himanta Biswa Sarma

A luxury limited edition watch believed to have been used by football legend late Diego Maradona was recovered from Assam this morning after it went missing from Dubai.

The watch, worth around Dh97,021, was recovered from the possession of an Assam resident who used to work in Dubai and had returned to India recently, the Assam Police said.

A heritage Hublot watch has been recovered by Assam Police in coordination with Dubai Police, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

“In an act of international cooperation, Assam police has coordinated with Dubai Police HQs through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow-up lawful action is being taken,” tweeted Biswa.

According to the Director-General of Police Assam, the limited edition watch signed by Maradona was stolen by one Wazid Hussain who had fled the state with it, reports ANI.

“As informed through Central Agency by Dubai Police, one Wazid Hussain had stolen a limited edition Maradona signed Hublot watch and fled to Assam. Today morning at 4:00 AM we arrested Wazid from his residence in Sibsagar. The limited-edition watch has been recovered from him,” the DGP tweeted.

The watch belonged to the legendary football player and was being stored in Dubai along with other belongings in a safe.

A further probe is underway.