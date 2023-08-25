Stampede at Madagascar's national stadium kills 12, injures around 80

Justice Department points to online posts from the company owner Musk as example of "discriminatory public statements"
A stampede of sports fans trying to enter Madagascar's national stadium in the capital of Antananarivo for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games has killed 12 and injured around 80, the prime minister said on Friday.
The stampede occurred at the entrance to the Barea stadium where a crowd of around 50,000 spectators had arrived to attend the opening ceremony. It was not immediately clear what caused the stampede, but at least 15 people were killed in a similar incident at the Mahamasina stadium in 2019.
"The provisional toll shows 12 dead and some 80 injured," Prime Minister Christian Ntsay told reporters at a hospital in Antananarivo where the victims were taken.
Ntsay said 11 of the injured were in a critical condition.
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, who was present at the opening ceremony, called for a minute's silence.
"A tragic event occurred because there was pushing. There were injuries and deaths at the entrance," he said in a televised speech.
The Indian Ocean Island Games were created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1977, and include athletes from Mauritius, Seychelles, Comoros, Madagascar, Mayotte, Réunion and the Maldives.
