Sri Lanka economic crisis: Emergency health situation declared

An emergency health situation has been declared in Sri Lanka from Tuesday because of the severe drug shortage in the country.
This decision was announced after an emergency general committee meeting of the country’s Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) to discuss the imposition of the emergency law and the severe drug shortage, the Daily Mirror reported.
GMOA Secretary Dr Shenal Fernando said this decision to announce the emergency health situation was taken to protect the lives of patients.
During a meeting, the GMOA revealed that there would be a severe drug shortage in the country due to the poor management by the government.
The Sri Lankan newspaper said that the current drug shortage will move into a very serious situation in the future if the present economic crisis continues.
Earlier, the government had declared the public health service an essential service on February 12.
“After declaring the health services essential, the government should have ensured the supply of essential medicinal drugs in the country,” Dr Fernando said.
Therefore, the government and the health ministry should take full responsibility for the emergency drug shortage, he added.
On Saturday, Sri Lanka has imposed a three-day island-wide curfew after mass protests erupted in Colombo over public discontent with the government’s efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country.
Sri Lankan President on Friday had declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure “public security and maintenance of public order.”
