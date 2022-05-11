Sri Lanka crisis: Army chief denies armed forces poised to shoot at general public

Gen Shavendra Silva assures they would not resort to any such disgraceful acts

AFP

By ANI Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 7:49 AM Last updated: Wed 11 May 2022, 8:04 AM

Sri Lankan Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva on Tuesday refuted allegations that the armed forces are poised to shoot at the general public to provoke them.

The allegations were levelled by Duminda Nagamuwa of the Frontline Socialist Party, reported Daily Mirror Online.

Gen Shavendra Silva, while rejecting the statement, assured that the members of the armed forces would not resort to any such disgraceful acts under any circumstances.

It was reported in the media that Silva owes his position to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and he might use the army against the people.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka tri-forces have been ordered to shoot all those who plunder public property or cause personal harm, local media reported on Tuesday as large-scale protests continue to take place across the island nation.

This comes after nationwide protests against the government have intensified over the past few days resulting in an increase in incidents of clashes with the security forces deployed at protest sites.

“The Ministry of Defence has ordered the tri-forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others,” the Army spokesman told Daily Mirror.

Protesters, who have resorted to burning houses of Minsters and MP, have been identified.

Anti-government protesters also set fire to official residences of Sri Lanka’s Moratuwa Mayor Saman Lal Fernando and MPs Sanath Nishantha, Ramesh Pathirana, Mahipala Herath, Thissa Kuttiarachchi and Nimal Lanza.

A large number of protesters were out on the streets and attacked Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs, some of whose offices were set ablaze, Daily Mirror reported.

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of his family members have been shifted to Trincomalee Naval Base, a day after he resigned following violent protests that led to a nationwide curfew.

Helicopters were seen leaving the capital city today with VVIPs and some speculated that they were members of the Rajapaksa family, Colombo Gazette reported.