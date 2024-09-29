Spotify down for over 40,000 users in the US

Delegates, including from Lebanon and the Palestinian territories, exited the room as the Israeli PM took the rostrum for his address
Audio streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States.
Many users took to social media platform X to share updates about the service disruption.
In the second quarter of 2024, the number of paying Spotify subscribers rose to 246 million.
