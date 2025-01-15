Spanish youth ditch dating apps for 'real life' love

Spanish-Peruvian promoter of the "Slow dating club", Eva Sanchez, poses for a photo during one of singles-meetings she organises every month in Madrid, on December 29, 2024. — AFP file

Jilted on dating apps but undeterred in the quest for romance, 20 young singles gathered in Madrid to share activities and flirtatious smiles in a rediscovery of real-life love.

The 10 men and 10 women, aged between 25 and 35, had eyed up each other nervously barely an hour before their first plunge into the "slow dating club".

The concept is gaining popularity in Europe as youngsters fall out of love with apps and try to find their potential soul mate through serendipitous face-to-face encounters.

Eva Sanchez, 28, launched the club in the Spanish capital to rekindle her romantic flame after a potential suitor she met online "ghosted" her — suddenly cutting off all communication — with no explanation.

"My generation wants healthy relationships, but applications have created pessimism in love. We find it hard to believe in it," the creative director told AFP.

Once a month, the Spanish-Peruvian organises a cocktail with a different venue and theme where participants pay around 30 euros ($31) to mingle around games and manual activities.

The singles "don't feel like they are on a date" and "everything is a reason to bring out their cutest side", said Sanchez, who plasters the walls of Madrid with posters promoting her club.

Dating app giants Tinder, Bumble, Meetic and Grindr have seen their downloads tumble by almost 20 per cent since 2020, according to Sensor Tower, an agency that analyses digital data.

The stock market valuation of Match Group, the parent company of Tinder, Hinge and Meetic, has slumped from its peak of 47 billion euros in 2021 to 7.7 billion euros more recently.

The younger generation increasingly "prefers to meet people in person rather than online", Sensor Tower's Seema Shah told AFP.

One of the participants at Sanchez's event, Damian, knows the "murky underside" of dating apps all too well after working on their algorithms as an IT developer.

"I decided to meet people in real life, by going out and socialising. It's harder," the 33-year-old Franco-Spaniard said.

Isabel, a 28-year-old Chilean jurist, agreed that people "are almost scared to come up to your table" for fear of seeming "a bit weird or intrusive".

"We have become so used to the screen that we have lost this attraction for direct interaction with people as our parents used to do," she said.