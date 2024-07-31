Spanish PM defends lawsuit against judge probing graft

The Vance-Trump campaign has insisted that the Democratic vice-president's entry into the race won't upend their strategy
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday he launched a lawsuit against a judge who called him to testify in a probe into alleged influence-peddling by his wife, was needed to defend the "dignity" of his office.
The socialist premier used his legal right not to testify against his wife Begona Gomez when questioned by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado on Tuesday.
Shortly after the hearing, Spain's state legal services filed a lawsuit in Sanchez's name claiming abuse of office by the judge. It said the premier's request to testify in writing, as allowed under Spanish law for top government officials, had been unjustifiably rejected.
"The dignity of the institution of the office of the prime minister is being defended," Sanchez told a news conference when asked why the lawsuit was filed.
The "rights" of the office "have been violated, nothing more and nothing less, by the judge," he added.
Gomez is being investigated for alleged influence-peddling and corruption following a complaint filed by anti-graft NGO Manos Limpias -- Spanish for "Clean Hands" -- which has links to the far right.
She is alleged to have used her husband's position as leverage within her professional circles to influence contracts or set up a masters programme at a Madrid university where she works.
Gomez also invoked her right to remain silent under questioning by the judge earlier this month.
She has not spoken publicly about the case but Sanchez has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing by his wife and dismissed the allegations as part of a right-wing smear campaign.
The Vance-Trump campaign has insisted that the Democratic vice-president's entry into the race won't upend their strategy
The star-studded live video call, which lasted over three hours, focused on how and why white men should help elect Harris in the presidential election against Trump
The nine-year-old girl died in hospital early Tuesday and two victims who died in the "ferocious" stabbing spree on Monday were also girls, aged six and seven, says Merseyside Police
Polio is now endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but more than 30 countries are still listed as subject to outbreaks, including Gaza's neighbours Egypt and Israel, according to the WHO
Our first obesity drugs will come to the market significantly faster than people are expecting, potentially by 2028, says Swiss drugmaker CEO Thomas Schinecker
Those taking this type 2 diabetes drug were up to 68 per cent less likely to receive prescriptions for smoking cessation medication and up to 21 per cent less likely to receive smoking cessation counselling
The trial results provide the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders
Tensions have surged on Israel's northern border after a rocket strike on the annexed Golan Heights