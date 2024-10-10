Thu, Oct 10, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature prize

She won the prize 'for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life'

Published: Thu 10 Oct 2024, 3:18 PM

Updated: Thu 10 Oct 2024, 3:18 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

Top Stories

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

Abu Dhabi bans toxic garden plant; allows 6-month time for safe removal

Video: Dubai Metro's Blue Line stations' new futuristic design revealed

South Korean author Han Kang won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature "for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life," the award-giving body said on Thursday.

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million).


Recommended For You

India: Ratan Tata, industry legend and national icon, dies at 86

'If we go back, we will be separated': Sharjah family desperate for support to regularise visa status

Dubai driver convicted after crash; victim claims Dh600,000 damages

Ratan Tata passes away: Indian PM Modi leads tributes after country 'loses giant'

Dubai students' passports stolen in Athens; team still bags silver in robotics contest

 

The prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created through a bequest in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901, with the final prize in the line-up - economics - being a later addition.

After peace, the literature award tends to garner the most attention, thrusting authors into the global spotlight and yielding a spike in book sales that can, however, be relatively short-lived for authors who are not household names.


Even so, the prize money and a place on a list that includes luminaries such as Irish poet W.B. Yeats, who won in 1923, American novelist Ernest Hemingway, who took the award in 1954, and Colombia's Gabriel Garcia Marquez, winner in 1982, is an appealing proposition.

Norwegian author and dramatist Jon Fosse won in 2023.

The fourth award to be handed out every year, the literature prize follows those for medicine, physics and chemistry announced earlier this week.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story