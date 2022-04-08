UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

South Korean officials launch search for missing ship with six aboard

Taiwanese authorities said they received distress signals from the 322-ton vessel

Representational image
Representational image

By Reuters

Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 7:05 AM

A ship carrying six South Koreans went missing off Taiwan and a search and rescue operation is under way, Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

Taiwan authorities have informed the South Korean government that they received distress signals from the Kyoto 1 at around 9.50am (0050 GMT) on Thursday. The ministry said that all six people aboard were South Korean nationals.

The Sierra Leone-flagged, 322-ton ship was on its way to Indonesia’s Batam port from the South Korean city of Busan while towing the Kyoto 2 tender, which has been found in the area.

The ministry has launched an emergency response team and dispatched a patrol ship and helicopters to support the search operation, it added.

ALSO READ:

In a separate accident, one of the helicopters headed to Taiwan crashed in waters off South Korea’s southernmost Mara island on Friday, killing two pilots with a third missing, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing coast guard officials.


More news from World