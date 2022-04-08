South Korean officials launch search for missing ship with six aboard

'The more weapons we get and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved,' he said
A ship carrying six South Koreans went missing off Taiwan and a search and rescue operation is under way, Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
Taiwan authorities have informed the South Korean government that they received distress signals from the Kyoto 1 at around 9.50am (0050 GMT) on Thursday. The ministry said that all six people aboard were South Korean nationals.
The Sierra Leone-flagged, 322-ton ship was on its way to Indonesia’s Batam port from the South Korean city of Busan while towing the Kyoto 2 tender, which has been found in the area.
The ministry has launched an emergency response team and dispatched a patrol ship and helicopters to support the search operation, it added.
In a separate accident, one of the helicopters headed to Taiwan crashed in waters off South Korea’s southernmost Mara island on Friday, killing two pilots with a third missing, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing coast guard officials.
