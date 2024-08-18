South Korea, Japan, US leaders renew pledge to cooperate on regional challenges

Search and rescue efforts were 70 percent complete on Friday afternoon, a rescue operations commander said
The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States issued a joint statement on Sunday marking the anniversary of their summit at Camp David and reaffirmed a pledge to jointly tackle regional challenges, South Korea's presidential office said.
The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, the statement issued by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's office said.
"We stand by our commitment to consult on regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting our collective interests and security," it said.
US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Yoon met on August 18 and agreed to deepen military and economic cooperation and take a united stand against China's growing power and security threats from North Korea.
South Korean media said the leaders plan to meet again this year, citing unnamed sources, but said it was not yet clear when, especially since Kishida has announced he would be stepping down.
On Thursday, Sweden announced the first mpox case outside Africa
The disease causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and is usually mild but can kill; children, pregnant women are at higher risk of complications
On Thursday, the WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years
The most affected provinces are South Kivu, North Kivu, Tshopo, Equateur, North Ubangi, Tshuapa, Mongala and Sankuru, according to Health Minister Kamba
Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, says National Hurricane Centre
Colonel General Syrskyi tells President Zelensky that Kyiv's forces had advanced 35km into Russia's Kursk region since launching an incursion last week
A 76-year old man told investigators a wooden electricity pillar outside his home, which had a loose cable fastened to it with a hanger, could have triggered the blaze