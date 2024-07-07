Some congressional Democrats call on Biden to end his reelection bid

UAE: Operation 'Chivalrous Knight 3' distributes food supplies to displaced families in Khan Younis
The relief campaign reached 9,000 beneficiaries, providing much-needed support to displaced families
A growing number of Democrats in the US Congress are calling on Democratic President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid after the 81-year-old incumbent's halting debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump.
Here is a list of lawmakers who have publicly called for Biden to not run again.
REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT
Doggett, a US House of Representatives member from a safe Democratic district in Texas, was the first congressional Democrat to call for Biden to step down.
"President Biden has continued to run substantially behind Democratic senators in key states and in most polls has trailed Donald Trump," Doggett said in a statement. "I had hoped that the debate would provide some momentum to change that. It did not."
REPRESENTATIVE RAUL GRIJALVA
Grijalva, a liberal who represents a district in southern Arizona along the border with Mexico, told the New York Times it was time for Biden to end his campaign, saying, "If he's the candidate, I'm going to support him, but I think that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere."
REPRESENTATIVE MIKE QUIGLEY
A moderate from Illinois, Quigley told MSNBC that Biden must step aside and "let someone else do this" or risk "utter catastrophe."
REPRESENTATIVE ANGIE CRAIG
Craig, whose district is considered a top priority for Republicans to win back in November, was the first incumbent from a highly competitive district to call for Biden to step down.
"Given what I saw and heard from the president during last week’s debate in Atlanta, coupled with the lack of a forceful response from the president himself following that debate, I do not believe that the president can effectively campaign and win against Donald Trump," Craig said.
The relief campaign reached 9,000 beneficiaries, providing much-needed support to displaced families
Each of the three missions are a year long, and consists of four crew members living in an isolated 3D-printed habitat
By having some staff work illegal 15-hour shifts, one supplier could charge Dior as little as 53 euros for a handbag that retails at 2,600 euros
She and her family had to flee south from their home in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel launched a relentless retaliatory military campaign
Officials have counted more than 12.7 million votes for Masoud Pezeshkian about 10.5 million Saeed Jalili
The election was called after President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in May
The last stage in a three-phase proposal involves the reconstruction of the war-shattered territory
The centrist government is hoping that left-wing backing for candidates like Borne will prevent the RN from gaining an absolute majority