Small plane makes emergency landing in Russia, 11 trapped
According to preliminary reports, there was an equipment failure, which the crew reported before making the emergency landing.
A small Russian passenger plane carrying 16 people carried out a hard landing in a forest of southeastern Siberia on Sunday, injuring several people and trapping others inside in an unknown condition, Russian news agencies reported.
Eleven people were caught in the L-410 aircraft, with five people injured outside, according to Interfax new agency.
According to preliminary reports, there was an equipment failure, which the crew reported before making the emergency landing, Interfax said, citing local emergency services.
-
Rest of Asia
Qatar foreign minister visits Kabul, holds talks...
Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is the most senior diplomat... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Taliban say women can study in gender-segregated...
Higher education minister says there will not be co-education and... READ MORE
-
Europe
Villagers flee homes as Spanish wildfire blazes...
Huge plumes of smoke rising above the mountains could be seen from... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Typhoon Chanthu drenches Taiwan but spares island ...
Waves of up to seven metres were recorded on Orchid Island off... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against...
Doctors say the UAE may be witnessing this phenomenon, given the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a ...
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new...
School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students'... READ MORE
-
Europe
Watch: Dog interrupts cricket match, wins...
The incident provided moments of welcome hilarity for commentators... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais