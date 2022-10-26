Six Pakistani expats jailed for insulting woman pardoned by Saudi Crown Prince

Tremors felt across a wide area of northern Luzon
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday ordered the release of six Pakistani citizens, who were jailed for verbally insulting and abusing a woman in April this year.
The decision was taken by Prince Mohammed following a request by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was on a visit to the Kingdom.
Sharif, who left Saudi Arabia today, attended an investment summit and also performed Umrah at the Grand Mosque during his trip to the country.
The Pakistani Prime Minister had requested the Crown Prince to pardon the convicted expats during his meeting with the leader to discuss bilateral ties.
“May Allah Almighty reward you for this,” Sharif said as he thanked Prince Mohammed for his kind gesture.
A court in Madina Munawara had sentenced Pakistani citizens Khawaja Luqman, Muhammad Afzal and Ghulam Muhammad to eight years imprisonment, while Anas, Arshad and Muhammad Salim were given six years.
Besides, the court also sentenced another expat Tahir Malik to three years in jail and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals.
