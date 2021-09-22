Shots fired at car carrying Ukraine president’s aide; driver wounded

More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky outside the capital Kyiv.

Shots were fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s principal aide on Wednesday morning, wounding the driver, Ukrainian police said.

A senior lawmaker said the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt.