Shots fired at car carrying Ukraine president’s aide; driver wounded
More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky outside the capital Kyiv.
Shots were fired at a car carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s principal aide on Wednesday morning, wounding the driver, Ukrainian police said.
More than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky outside the capital Kyiv, the police statement said.
A senior lawmaker said the aide, Serhiy Shefir, was not hurt.
