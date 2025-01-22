Shooting, explosions in Jenin as Israel presses raid

Father of Ahmed Shayeb a Palestinian man who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, reacts during his funeral in Burqin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on January 22, 2025. — Reuters

Gunfire and explosions rocked the occupied West Bank's Jenin area on Wednesday, a Palestinian official and an AFP reporter said, as the Israeli military pressed on for a second day with a large-scale raid.

The operation, launched just days after a ceasefire paused fighting in Gaza, has left at least 10 Palestinians dead, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israeli officials have said the raid is part of a broader campaign against militants in the occupied West Bank, citing thousands of attack attempts since the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas began in October 2023.

"The situation is very difficult," Kamal Abu Al Rub, the governor of Jenin, told AFP.

"The occupation army has bulldozed all the roads leading to the Jenin camp and leading to the Jenin Governmental Hospital... There is shooting and explosions," he added, referring to the Israeli military.

Israeli forces have detained around 20 people from villages around Jenin since the operation began on Tuesday, the official said.

An AFP correspondent reported that gunfire and explosions could be heard coming from Jenin refugee camp, a hotbed of militancy where Israeli forces have regularly carried out raids.

In December, security forces from the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority were also involved in similar clashes with the militants in and around Jenin.

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it was continuing on with the operation, dubbed 'Iron Wall', adding that they have "neutralised over 10 terrorists".

"Additionally, aerial strikes on terror infrastructure sites were conducted and numerous explosives planted on the routes by the terrorists were dismantled," it said in a statement.

The raid in Jenin aims to counter "hundreds of terrorist attacks, both in Judea and Samaria and the rest of Israel," military spokesman Nadav Shoshani said at a press briefing, referring to the biblical name that Israel uses for the Palestinian territory it has occupied since 1967.

He said that since the start of the war in Gaza, Israel saw "over 2,000 terror attack attempts" from the West Bank, adding that the army had "eliminated around 800 terrorists".

Shoshani said the explosive devices planted along roads had recently killed a soldier in the area.

Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed to continue the raid in Jenin.

"It is a decisive operation aimed at eliminating terrorists in the camp," Katz said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the military would not allow a "terror front" to be established there.