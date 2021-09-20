Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra gets bail in adult films case

He has been ordered to pay Rs50,000 surety for his release.

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been granted bail in an adult films case.

The bail by the Mumbai court comes two months after his arrest over allegations of shooting and streaming porn.

Kundra had filed a fresh bail plea last week after the Mumbai Police's supplementary chargesheet in the case had named him as an accused, the website said.

Kundra, in his plea filed through lawyer Prashant Patil, said that he was being made a "scapegoat" without any conclusive evidence.

Along with Kundra, accused Ryan Thorpe has also been granted bail, news agency ANI said.

