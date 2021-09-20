Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra gets bail in adult films case
He has been ordered to pay Rs50,000 surety for his release.
Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been granted bail in an adult films case.
The bail by the Mumbai court comes two months after his arrest over allegations of shooting and streaming porn.
He has been ordered to pay Rs50,000 surety for his release.
Shilpa Shetty files defamation suit against 29 media houses, personnel
Kundra had filed a fresh bail plea last week after the Mumbai Police's supplementary chargesheet in the case had named him as an accused, the website said.
Kundra, in his plea filed through lawyer Prashant Patil, said that he was being made a "scapegoat" without any conclusive evidence.
Along with Kundra, accused Ryan Thorpe has also been granted bail, news agency ANI said.
Shilpa Shetty shares message on 'bad decisions', 'new endings' amid Raj Kundra's case
Raj Kundra to face money laundering charges in porn film case
Mumbai court grants bail to businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in the pornography case on a surety of Rs 50,000 pic.twitter.com/jtEB9Ixd5C— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021
