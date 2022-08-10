Shelling kills 13 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region: Governor

Tehran says that this was done for scientific research
At least 13 people died after overnight shelling in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.
More than 20 buildings were damaged in Marganets, a city across the Dnipro river from the Russian-captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where there have been other reports of shelling. The attack damaged a power line, leaving several thousand people without electricity, Reznychenko said. It also damaged a hostel, two schools, a concert hall, the main council building and other administrative bases.
Russia denies targeting civilians, in what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, which began when it attacked the country on February 26 this year.
Reznychenko initially put the casualties at 21, with 11 killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in Marganets, but said in a subsequent Telegram message that 11 was the total number, without clarifying which initial details were incorrect. He later added that two more people had died from their injuries.
