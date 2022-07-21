Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed inspires Emirati students, doctors during France trip

UAE President was hosted by French leader Macron on two-day trip to Paris

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 3:33 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 3:51 PM

"You are all our ambassadors… you are the investment of your country and your families," the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan told Emirati students and doctors working in France.

Sheikh Mohamed met the students during a two-day trip to France on July 18, his first official trip abroad since becoming the UAE's president. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted the UAE leader in Paris and discussed several bilateral deals.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohamed met with a group of Emirati students studying at French universities. The UAE President also met with several Emirati doctors who have been on the frontlines alongside their French colleagues at hospitals in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mohamed said: "I myself have experienced living overseas. If you haven't experienced living abroad, then you will not know the value of striving to achieve results. This itself is a qualification."

"Regardless of the majors you are studying today, the character that you build during your life abroad is itself a valuable qualification."

He added: "Today, your country, the UAE, is among the top 15 countries in the world in the healthcare sector. It is this investment that we have made that has produced the skilled and competent people that we see among us today."

ALSO READ:

Sheikh Mohamed told the students that the medical sector in the UAE was extremely important, and that the government was heavily investing in it.

"However, our real investment is in our sons and daughters in all fields. We bet on the competent, on the wise, on those who make us proud," he said.

Sheikh Mohamed always visits Emirati students and talent abroad during his state visits.

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com