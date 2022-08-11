Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed brought prosperity to UAE, Gulf: UK PM Johnson

The attack damaged a power line, a hostel, two schools, and other places
Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday and praised the latter's success in bringing prosperity to both the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf.
Johnson, who will leave office on September 5, has been speaking to world leaders on the progress made in bilateral relations during his time in Downing Street.
A No. 10 spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister spoke to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of UAE, today. The leaders thanked one another for their support and friendship. They agreed that great strides have been made in the UK-UAE relationship in recent years".
"The Prime Minister praised the UAE President's success in bringing prosperity to both the UAE and the Gulf more generally. [Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed] paid tribute to the role the Prime Minister has played in driving trade and investment between our countries".
The spokesperson added: "The Prime Minister said UK-UAE cooperation on global priorities including Ukraine, regional stability and climate change is hugely important for the world. He expressed his confidence that this cooperation will continue in the years ahead."
Johnson will be succeeded by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, who are currently holding hustings across the country as members of the Conservative party cast their votes in the election for the next party leader, who will also be the next prime minister.
