Sharjah-Karachi cargo plane crash: Why do aircraft suffer from navigational issues?

A K2 Airways cargo aircraft flying from Sharjah to Karachi reported a navigational system issue shortly before contact was lost.

The incident raises questions over what such problems mean in modern aircraft, and whether they can lead to a serious emergency.

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The Boeing 737-400 freighter, registered AP-BOI, was operating flight KTA1732 from Sharjah to Karachi late on Tuesday, July 7, when authorities said it reported a navigation issue and was guided by Karachi air traffic control. Radar and radio contact were later lost over the Arabian Sea, about 155 nautical miles west of Karachi, with five crew members on board.

Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 said preliminary ADS-B data showed the aircraft losing altitude, climbing again, and then suffering a second, sudden and dramatic loss of altitude. The final data point received by the service was at 16:21 UTC, placing the aircraft at 1,100 feet above mean sea level with a reported vertical rate of -22,400 feet per minute.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at London-based StrategicAero Research, said the recovery of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder will be “paramount” in determining what happened.

“Data from Flightradar shows a very sudden incident and high descent rate which is synonymous with a complete loss of control,” Ahmad said. “Mechanical failure or cargo load shifts cannot be ruled out, so recovering those data recorders and the wreckage will be key to putting a picture together to piece what exactly happened.”

In aviation, a “navigational system problem” does not usually refer to one single device failing. Modern aircraft rely on layers of technology to know where they are, where they are heading and how they should follow a route. These can include satellite navigation, inertial reference systems, radio navigation aids, flight management computers, cockpit displays and air traffic control instructions.

What is GNSS interference?

One of the most closely watched issues in recent years has been interference with Global Navigation Satellite System signals, commonly referred to as GNSS. This can include jamming, where satellite signals are blocked or degraded, and spoofing, where false signals can mislead a receiver into calculating an incorrect position.

Flightradar24 said AP-BOI and other aircraft in the region experienced GNSS interference shortly after takeoff from Sharjah, which degraded data near Sharjah and led the service to switch to MLAT tracking. It added that ADS-B data was received again once the aircraft exited the area affected by GNSS interference.

However, aviation experts caution that GNSS interference alone should not be treated as the cause of the incident. Aircraft are designed with backup systems and pilots can cross-check different sources of information, including inertial systems, radio navigation aids, air traffic control guidance and standby instruments. A navigation issue may increase workload in the cockpit, especially during a developing emergency, but it does not automatically explain a rapid descent or apparent loss of control.

Navigation problems can be caused by several factors: GNSS jamming or spoofing, faulty antennas or receivers, electrical faults, software or database errors, incorrect flight-plan inputs, sensor disagreement, or failures in systems feeding information to the cockpit. In some cases, the aircraft may still be flyable, but the crew may receive conflicting or degraded information.

The Federal Aviation Administration has noted that GNSS interference can affect aircraft systems that depend on position and timing data, including ADS-B, navigation capability and certain cockpit functions. ADS-B, the system used by many flight trackers and air traffic systems, depends on accurate position data being broadcast from the aircraft.

The aircraft involved, AP-BOI, is a Boeing 737-4M0(BDSF), according to Flightradar24. It first entered service as a passenger aircraft with Aeroflot in 1999, later flew with Garuda Indonesia, and was converted into a freighter in 2012 before joining K2 Airways in 2024.

Ahmad compared the sudden descent profile to the 2022 China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 crash, in which flight MU5735 nosedived into mountainous terrain in Guangxi, killing all 132 people on board. That case remains one of the most closely studied recent examples of a steep, high-speed descent involving a narrow-body jet.