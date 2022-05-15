‘Severe’ heatwave in Pakistan: Advisories issued for people, schools as mercury crosses 50°C

Sindh reports some deaths and infections due to heatstroke, waterborne diseases

By ANI Published: Sun 15 May 2022, 2:57 PM

Pakistan’s health authorities have issued advisories for people and educational institutions as the mercury shot up in some regions - crossing 50°C.

“Children and young people are more susceptible to heat stress and therefore schools must have measures in place to prepare for and manage the risks associated with extreme hot weather,” the advisory cited by Dawn newspaper stated.

Meanwhile, a large number of acute kidney injury (AKI), acute water diarrhoea, and gastroenteritis have been reported across Pakistan, especially in Sindh and Punjab provinces, due to heatstroke.

Residents said that prolonged drought and unavailability of clean water are compelling people to drink contaminated water to beat the heat.

Director-General Health, Sindh, Dr Jumman Bahoto, said there were some ‘confirmed’ reports of deaths and sickness due to heatstroke and waterborne diseases in some cities and towns of the province, which were experiencing an intense heatwave these days, adding that he had directed all the District Health Officers (DHOs) to collect data as well as establish heat stroke camps in their jurisdiction, reported Geo News.

The advisory further warned that heatstroke can cause death or organ damage or disability if not properly managed in time, adding that infants, elderly persons who are above 65 years of age, diabetics, hypertensive, athletes and outdoor workers are at high risk for heatstroke.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said temperatures touched 50°C or above in three cities of Sindh, including Jacobabad where 51°C was recorded on Saturday while in Nawabshah (Shaheed Benazirabad) 50.5°C was recorded and 50°C on Saturday in Moenjo Daro.

“Most parts of the country are likely to remain in the grip of a heatwave like conditions during the next week. There is, however, slight relief expected in most parts of the country from the evening or night of May 14 to 17, 2022, that is, mainly due to dust storms/gusty winds, rain-thunderstorm at scattered places in most parts of the country in the afternoon and evening/night. Day temperatures are again likely to rise from May 18th, 2022,” an advisory issued by the PMD said.