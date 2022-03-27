Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

'The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands,' said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
World1 day ago
The second “black box” has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 132 people last week, Chinese state media said Sunday.
Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago. The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from the sky and into a forested mountainside in southern China.
Flight MU5735 crashed Monday as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.
ALSO READ:
State broadcaster CCTV and the official Xinhua news agency reported the discovery of the flight data recorder, citing officials.
'The Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not relinquish its demands,' said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
World1 day ago
Official tweets from Russia's Paris embassy showed crude cartoons depicting Europe and the United States
World1 day ago
A deal was reached at talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and the Chinese representative on the Korean Peninsula
World1 day ago
Military leader Sergei Rudskoi said Russia's forces did not rule out attacks on cities
World1 day ago
He said the Harry Potter author was proof that the West likes to 'cancel people, something he said Russia's culture was now facing
World1 day ago
The US President will be in Warsaw on Saturday for talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda and others
World1 day ago
The announcement is the latest in a series of claims against the leadership of Moscow’s forces
World1 day ago
Passengers on the ride were reportedly discussing issues with a seat restraint before the incident
World1 day ago