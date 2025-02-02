Scores expected in Berlin to protest against far right

A placard reading 'Reunification' and showing leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Friedrich Merz with co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Alice Weidel is displayed during a demonstration under the motto 'Loud against Nazis' in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin on February 2, 2025. — AFP

Berlin on Sunday braced for scores of demonstrators to converge on the German capital to protest against the country's conservatives' norm-shattering overtures toward the far right.

Organisers expect tens of thousands of people to turn up at 3.30pm outside the Bundestag, Germany's parliament building, and march towards the headquarters of the conservative CDU party.

On Saturday, more than 220,000 people already marched in cities across the country, including Hamburg, Leipzig, Cologne or Stuttgart, according to figures compiled by public broadcaster ARD.

Calls for protests began after conservatives of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) sought the support of the far-right AfD for a bill in parliament last week, less than a month ahead of a snap federal election.

Since the end of World War II, German parties have had an unwritten agreement not to work with the far right at the national level.

But CDU chief Friedrich Merz, frontrunner ahead of the February 23 election, sought the parliamentary support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) this week.

The two parties successfully passed a non-binding resolution on Wednesday in an attempt to block undocumented foreigners at the border, including asylum seekers.

On Friday, they failed to pass another contentious bill to further restrict immigration.