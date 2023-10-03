Schools close, flood warning issued as tropical storm Philippe hits northeast Caribbean

Authorities have agreed that one airline company from each country would operate flights between the two capitals
Tropical storm Philippe dropped heavy rains in the northeast Caribbean on Tuesday, forcing governments to close schools in the region as forecasters warned of flash flooding.
The storm was located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Anguilla on Tuesday morning and had winds of up to 50 mph (85 kph). It was moving northwest at 10 mph (17 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
A tropical storm warning was still in effect for Barbuda and Anguilla after Philippe made landfall in Barbuda late Monday. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the British Virgin Islands. Forecasters warned that the strongest winds and rains would be felt by islands located south of the storm's centre as Philippe moves north of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday.
Officials in the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda closed schools and government offices, while those in the French Caribbean territories of St. Martin and St. Barts closed schools.
Meanwhile, officials in Guadeloupe said the storm knocked power out to 2,500 customers and left several communities without running water. It also forced two road closures and left one community isolated as crews worked to reopen roads.
Philippe is expected to turn north-northwest late Tuesday and then take a path north into open waters on Wednesday.
Forecasters said between 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimetres) of rain was expected from Barbuda south to Dominica, and 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimetres) for the remaining Leeward Islands and the northern Windward Islands.
