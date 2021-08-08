Saudi to pay SR500,000 to families of medical workers who died of Covid-19
This would apply to all healthcare workers, including non-Saudis and private sector staff
Saudi Arabia said it is giving half a million riyals, the equivalent of $133,000, to the family of each medical worker who died fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the kingdom.
An announcement made on Sunday said the financial award would apply to all healthcare workers who died as a result of the virus, including non-Saudis and personnel who worked in private sector settings.
The Health Ministry has not said publicly how many of the kingdom’s 8,320 pandemic deaths involved health workers.
Saudi Arabia, which has a population of 30 million, has administered nearly 30 million vaccine doses. The kingdom is currently reported fewer than 1,000 new cases a day.
Early on in the pandemic, the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, ordered the government to cover the cost of medical treatment for Covid-19 patients in the country. The kingdom has recorded close to 533,000 confirmed cases overall, and currently has about 1,400 considered critical.
-
Education
Emirati students in US increase by 112% over 10...
The highest number of Emirati students in the US was seen in the 2015-... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam teams up...
The edtech company is currently one of the largest in the MENA region ... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi to pay SR500,000 to families of medical...
This would apply to all healthcare workers, including non-Saudis and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: In India, now get vaccination...
Those who want to download the certificate can send a message... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Capacity rules for restaurants, events eased
Hotels can operate at full capacity while events can be hosted at 60... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Heavy rains reported in Dubai
What started off as a drizzle in Al Awir soon turned into heavy rains. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Airlines clarify rules for expats who got jab in...
Stranded residents flooded the social media handles of both airlines... READ MORE
-
Transport
RTA not issuing car number plates with owners'...
RTA said that the viral image of one such plate was not officially... READ MORE
News
UAE: Here are 5 features of the new Emirates ID
8 August 2021
News
New Emirates ID: Fee remains unchanged, says ICA