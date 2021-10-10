World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah

Web Report/Riyadh
Filed on October 10, 2021

(Reuters file)

The funeral prayer will be performed today in Riyadh

The Saudi Royal Court on Sunday announced the death of Prince Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.

The funeral prayer will be performed on Sunday afternoon in Riyadh.




