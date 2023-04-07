Saudi-Omani delegation to hold ceasefire talks with Houthis in Sanaa

Representative Dave Dobos steps down after MIT confirms to news outlet in state that he attended the prestigious university in the 1970s and 1980 but did not receive a degree
Saudi-Omani delegation is planning to travel to Yemen's capital Sanaa next week to hash out a permanent ceasefire deal with Houthi officials and end the country's eight-year-old conflict, two sources involved in the talks said.
If an agreement is reached, Yemen's warring parties could announce an agreement before Eid holiday starting April 20, the sources said.
The Saudi and Yemeni governments did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.
The visit by Saudi officials to Sanaa is an indication of progress in Oman-mediated talks between the kingdom and Houthi rebels, which run in parallel to United Nations peace efforts.
It is also a sign that regional rifts are easing after rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to restore relations last month after years of hostility and backing opposite sides in Middle Eastern conflicts, including Yemen.
The Houthis, who ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa in late 2014, are de facto authorities in North Yemen.
The discussions are focused on a full reopening of Yemen's ports and airports, payment of wages for public servants, a rebuilding process and a political transition, they added.
Saudi Arabia restarted its direct talks with the Houthi group last summer after both sides failed to renew a United Nations-brokered truce deal.
The UN hopes to resume a peaceful political process which would lead to a transitional unity government, if a ceasefire agreement is reached.
UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg met with senior Omani and Houthi officials in Muscat this week and discussed ways to make progress towards an inclusive Yemeni-led political process, his office said.
In an additional sign of progress, the Saudi-led coalition lifted eight-year-old restrictions on imports headed for Yemen's southern ports, the Saudi-backed government said.
This follows the easing of restrictions in February on commercial goods entering the Houthi-held western port of Hodeidah, the country's main seaport.
The Saudi-backed government said on Thursday that commercial ships would be allowed to dock directly in southern ports, including Aden, and all goods would be cleared, with some exceptions.
