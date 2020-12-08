World
Saudi-led coalition says destroyed explosive drone from Yemen Houthis

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on December 8, 2020 | Last updated on December 8, 2020 at 01.42 am
Official spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition Brigadier General Turki Al Malki.

(Wam)

The coalition said the drone had been aimed at civilian targets in the south of the country.

A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Monday it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards the Kingdom by Yemen's Houthi group, in a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA.

The Iran-aligned Houthi forces last month fired a missile at and struck a petroleum products domestic distribution facility in Jeddah, on Saudi's Red Sea coast.

There was no comment in Houthi-run media about the incident.




