Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom: Report
The Saudis have accused the Houthis of using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia multiple times recently.
The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday that it destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the Kingdom, according to state TV.
