Saudi-led coalition destroys drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom: Report

Reuters/Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Filed on November 19, 2020

(Reuters file photo)

The Saudis have accused the Houthis of using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia multiple times recently.

The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday that it destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the Kingdom, according to state TV.

