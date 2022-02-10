Saudi King Salman, Biden discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen over phone call

SPA

By Reuters, SPA Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 7:09 AM

US President Joe Biden and Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia discussed energy supplies in the face of soaring fuel prices and developments in the Middle East, including Iran and Yemen, in a telephone call on Wednesday.

During the call, the two leaders reaffirmed the historic and strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the United States, and the need to solidify and strengthen cooperation to promote both countries’ interests, and achieve stability in the region and the world.

‎‏The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques underscored the importance of strengthening mutual security cooperation to confront terrorism and its financing.

‎‏ The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques commended the President for expressing the United States’ commitment to support the Kingdom in its defence of its lands and citizens.

King Salman praised the United States for standing with the Kingdom and meeting its defensive needs, which will increase efforts to preserve security and stability in the Kingdom and the region.

His Majesty cited the Kingdom’s support to efforts by the United States to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and stressed the need to work together to counter the destabilising activities of Iran’s proxies in the region. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques affirmed that Saudi Arabia is committed to de-escalating tensions in the region and promoting dialogue.

He also expressed the Kingdom’s resolve in reaching a comprehensive political resolution in Yemen, and its efforts to bring prosperity and security for the Yemeni people, referring to the Kingdom’s continuing humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts.

‎‏Regarding energy and oil markets, King Salman stressed the importance of maintaining balance and stability in the oil markets, highlighting the role of the historic OPEC+ agreement in this regard, and the importance of maintaining the agreement.

"The two leaders committed to ensuring the stability of global energy supplies," the White House said in a statement.

Global crude prices, which have rallied about 20 per cent this year, are likely to surpass $100 a barrel because of a weaker-than- expected hit to demand from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, analysts have said.

The White House said that on the call, Biden also repeated the commitment of the United States to support Saudi Arabia in defending itself against attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group.

Biden also briefed Salman on international talks to "re-establish constraints on Iran's nuclear program," the White House said.