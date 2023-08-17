UAE

Saudi Crown Prince Salman, British PM Sunak to meet 'at the earliest opportunity'

A British government official said there were currently no dates in the diary for the leaders to meet

By Reuters

Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 7:33 PM

Last updated: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 7:35 PM

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed meeting in person as soon as possible during a call on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister and Crown Prince said they would continue working closely together to progress UK-Saudi cooperation and looked forward to meeting in person at the earliest opportunity," Sunak's office said in a statement after the call.

British media have reported Sunak has invited the Crown Prince to Britain. A British government official said there were currently no dates in the diary for the leaders to meet.

Last year, then prime minister Boris Johnson held talks with the Crown Prince in Riyadh.

