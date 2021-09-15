91st National Day holiday: Long weekend next week for residents in Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates its founding anniversary each year on September 23.

Residents of Saudi Arabia are set to enjoy a long weekend next week as the country gears up to celebrate its National Day.

Saad Al Hammad, spokesman of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), announced on Twitter that September 23, 2021 will be a holiday for public and private sectors on the occasion of the National Day.

The decision of MHRSD is based on Article 24 of the Executive Regulations of the Labor Law, in accordance with paragraph B of Article 127 and Article 128 of the Executive Regulations for Human Resources.

Turki Al Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of General Entertainment Authority (GEA), launched the new identity for the 91st National Day with the title "Heya Lana Dar" which means “Saudi is Our Home”.

The celebrations will be unified in all government and private sectors inside and outside the Kingdom.

The identity of the 91st National Day was designed to match the Kingdom's Vision 2030 with stunning colours and messages -- with templates available online, Saudi Gazette reported.