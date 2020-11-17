Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for rain-seeking prayers to be held on Thursday
King Salman called on everyone to pray to Allah for repentance, forgiveness and mercy.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, has urged people all over Saudi Arabia to perform Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer on Thursday, the Royal Court said in a statement on Monday carried by the Saudi Press Agency (Spa).
The statement recalled that the performance of Istisqa prayers is a good imitation of the deeds of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
King Salman called on everyone to pray to Allah for repentance, forgiveness and mercy, the statement added
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Breakthrough Covid-19 vaccine tech...
Moderna and BioNTech are applying mRNA technology to experimental... READ MORE
-
Americas
Hurricane Iota threatens catastrophe in Central...
Authorities and the navy frantically tried to get thousands of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: UK consul general saves drowning woman in...
Stephen Ellison came to the aid of a woman who slipped on rocks at... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: UK PM Boris Johnson insists he’s...
"It doesn’t matter that I’m fit as a butcher’s dog, ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews