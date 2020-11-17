Filed on November 17, 2020 | Last updated on November 17, 2020 at 12.53 am

Saudi Arabia's King Salman calls for rain-seeking prayers to be held on Thursday

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, has urged people all over Saudi Arabia to perform Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer on Thursday, the Royal Court said in a statement on Monday carried by the Saudi Press Agency (Spa).

The statement recalled that the performance of Istisqa prayers is a good imitation of the deeds of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

King Salman called on everyone to pray to Allah for repentance, forgiveness and mercy, the statement added