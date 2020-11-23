Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister denies Israel meeting reports
Prince Faisal responds to a report that the Saudi Crown Prince had met Israeli officials.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Monday denied that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Israeli officials.
“I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a tweet. “No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi.”
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the crown prince in NEOM on Saturday evening as part of his regional tour.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: India's Serum Institute to supply...
CEO Poonawalla said the company will be able to produce 400 million... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid report must for entering Indian state...
All travellers arriving from Gujarat, Goa, Rajasthan and Delhi will... READ MORE
-
Africa
Ethiopia says Tigray capital encircled after...
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s forces pushing to take Mekelle city READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Tarun Gogoi, former chief minister of Assam,...
He was 84 and survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews