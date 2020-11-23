World
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister denies Israel meeting reports

Web report/Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Filed on November 23, 2020
US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid (left) and Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan greet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan as they arrive at Neom, Saudi Arabia.

(AFP)

Prince Faisal responds to a report that the Saudi Crown Prince had met Israeli officials.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Monday denied that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Israeli officials.

“I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a tweet. “No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with the crown prince in NEOM on Saturday evening as part of his regional tour.




