Saudi Arabia to offer five-year industrial licences, ministry says

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on June 20, 2021
Longer duration to come into effect when investors apply for new licences or renew existing ones


Saudi Arabia’s ministry of industry will offer industrial licences that last five years instead of three to ensure the sustainability of the sector, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The longer duration will come into effect when investors apply for new industrial licences or renew their existing ones, after fulfilling necessary requirements, SPA said.




