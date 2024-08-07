Saudi Arabia says Hamas leader's killing was 'blatant violation' of Iran's sovereignty

Photo: AFP File

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 10:35 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 10:36 PM

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was a "blatant violation" of Iran's sovereignty.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The comment by the Saudi deputy foreign minister during a meeting of members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was the first by the kingdom, the region's major power alongside Iran, since the killing of the Hamas leader in the Iranian capital on July 31.