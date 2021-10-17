Saudi Arabia launches world-first offshore platform tourism project
Project spans an area of more than 150,000 square metres
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, announced on Saturday the launch of "THE RIG", which it said would be the world's first tourism destination on offshore platforms.
The fund, the engine of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's economic transformation plans for Saudi Arabia, manages a portfolio worth $400 billion.
It added in a statement that the project was located in the gulf and spanned an area of more than 150,000 square metres.
It said the project would feature a number of attractions, including three hotels, restaurants, helipads, and a range of adventurous activities including extreme sports.
The funds did not disclose the value of the project.
