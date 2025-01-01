Saudi Arabia launches humanitarian air bridge to Syria

Workers unload humanitarian aid supplied by Saudi Arabia at Damascus Airport on January 1, 2025. — AFP

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday launched a humanitarian air bridge to Syria, delivering food, shelter and medical supplies, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The air bridge, established by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), aims to "alleviate the effects of the difficult conditions currently facing the Syrian people", SPA said.

Others, including the European Union and Ukraine, have also announced aid for Syria, where the United Nations said seven out of 10 people need support.

Riyadh's air bridge will "be followed by another land bridge in the coming days," said Abdullah Al Rabeeah, the head of KSrelief, SPA reported.