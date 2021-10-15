World
Saudi Arabia: King Salman appoints Al Rabiah as new Haj minister

Reuters/Riyadh
Filed on October 15, 2021

He was previously the health minister.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has relieved Health Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah from his post and appointed him as new Haj minister, state media reported on Friday, citing a royal decree.

The King also ordered the establishment of a new body that will oversee the development of Yanbu, Umluj, Al Wajh and Duba regions.

The new body will be chaired by the Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said.




