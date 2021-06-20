UAE condemns Houthi drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

Ministry urges the international community to take immediate and decisive stance to stop recurrent acts

The UAE has strongly condemned and denounced the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militias’ systematic attempts to attack civilians and civil objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with explosive drones, which were intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE reiterated that these recurrent terror attacks by the Houthis reflect their blatant disregard for the international community and all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these recurrent acts, which target critical infrastructure and threaten the security and stability of the Kingdom, as well as global energy supplies and the economy.

It also emphasised that the continued threat of these attacks in recent days is a grave escalation that represents new evidence of these militias' attempts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The UAE renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the attacks and reiterated its stand against all threats to the Kingdom's security and stability. The UAE also reiterated its support for all measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain the safety and security of its citizens and residents.