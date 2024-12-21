Saudi Arabia condemns violence, in 'solidarity' with Germany after market attack

A driver rammed a car into a large crowd of revellers at a Christmas market in central Germany on Friday evening, killing at least two
Photo: AFP
Saudi Arabia expressed "solidarity" with Germany on Friday after one of its nationals was arrested following a deadly car-ramming attack in a Christmas market.
The government expressed "solidarity with the German people and the families of the victims", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on social media platform X, and "affirmed its rejection of violence".
One of the dead was a young child, said Reiner Haseloff, premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The incident took place in Magdeburg, the state capital, 150 km (90 miles) west of Berlin.
