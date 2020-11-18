Saudi Arabia celebrates 6th anniversary of King Salman's accession to the throne

The much-loved ruler has presided over 'noble accomplishments' galore.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, corresponding to Rabee’ Al-Akhir 3, 1442H, will celebrate the sixth anniversary of the accession to the throne of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Gazette paid the following lavish tribute to King Salman: “Ever since King Salman took the reins, the Kingdom has been witnessing mega-development projects across all the regions in the various economic, education, health, social, transport, communications, industrial, electricity, water and agricultural fields. These noble accomplishments, which are characterised by comprehensiveness and integration in building and developing the nation, place the Kingdom high among the advanced countries of the world.

The tribute added: “King Salman was given the pledge of allegiance as King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Jan. 23, 2015, corresponding to Rabee’ Al-Akhir 3, 1436H, after spending more than two and half years as Crown Prince and Deputy Premier. He was appointed Crown Prince on June 18, 2012.

“On Nov. 5, 2011, Salman was appointed minister of defence, and before that he was the Amir of Riyadh Region for over 50 years.”