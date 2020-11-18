Saudi Arabia celebrates 6th anniversary of King Salman's accession to the throne
The much-loved ruler has presided over 'noble accomplishments' galore.
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, corresponding to Rabee’ Al-Akhir 3, 1442H, will celebrate the sixth anniversary of the accession to the throne of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Gazette paid the following lavish tribute to King Salman: “Ever since King Salman took the reins, the Kingdom has been witnessing mega-development projects across all the regions in the various economic, education, health, social, transport, communications, industrial, electricity, water and agricultural fields. These noble accomplishments, which are characterised by comprehensiveness and integration in building and developing the nation, place the Kingdom high among the advanced countries of the world.
The tribute added: “King Salman was given the pledge of allegiance as King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Jan. 23, 2015, corresponding to Rabee’ Al-Akhir 3, 1436H, after spending more than two and half years as Crown Prince and Deputy Premier. He was appointed Crown Prince on June 18, 2012.
“On Nov. 5, 2011, Salman was appointed minister of defence, and before that he was the Amir of Riyadh Region for over 50 years.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Sinovac's vaccine induces quick...
Researchers said CoronaVac could provide sufficient protection, based ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Joe Biden speaks to Donald Trump allies Benjamin...
Biden's first calls took place with US allies who had tense ties with ... READ MORE
-
Americas
US to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq,...
US President Donald Trump has vowed to end conflicts abroad. READ MORE
-
MENA
Iraqi officials say child killed after rockets...
An Iraqi military statement added that five people were injured in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews