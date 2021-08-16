World
Saudi Arabia calls on Taliban to preserve lives, property

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on August 16, 2021
Taliban fighters stand guard along a street at the Massoud Square in Kabul. — AFP

Saudi foreign ministry says the Kingdom stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference


Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban and “all Afghan parties” on Monday to preserve lives and property, after the insurgents seized the capital Kabul.

A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom “stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference,” expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilises as soon as possible.




