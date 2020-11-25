Saudi Arabia cabinet denounces Houthi attack on Jeddah petroleum facility
The cabinet also stressed the importance of facing up to 'such sabotage and terrorist acts and the parties behind them'.
Saudi Arabian's cabinet said on Tuesday that Houthi attacks committed against vital installations target the backbone of the global economy and the security of its supplies, state news agency (SPA) reported.
On Monday, a fire broke out in a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in the Saudi city of Jeddah as a result of a Houthi attack, SPA had reported.
The cabinet also stressed the importance of facing up to "such sabotage and terrorist acts and the parties behind them."
The cabinet also said the Kingdom will be at the forefront of countries who will receive the coronavirus vaccine.
-
Americas
Joe Biden says US 'ready to lead the world' after ...
US President-elect signalled he intends to steer US away from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: France to end lockdown Dec 15, shops ...
President Macron said some restrictions would remain in place to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: British pianist plays tunes to soothe...
The macaques are instantly drawn as he plays Greensleeves,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE minister Sarah Al Amiri is on BBC’s...
The UAE Minister, who led the Hope probe mission, was among the BBC's ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews