Saudi Arabia cabinet denounces Houthi attack on Jeddah petroleum facility

Reuters/Riyadh
Filed on November 25, 2020 | Last updated on November 25, 2020 at 01.02 am
Debris at a Saudi Aramco oil company distribution station that Yemeni Houthis say they attacked, in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, November 24, 2020.

(Reuters)

The cabinet also stressed the importance of facing up to 'such sabotage and terrorist acts and the parties behind them'.

Saudi Arabian's cabinet said on Tuesday that Houthi attacks committed against vital installations target the backbone of the global economy and the security of its supplies, state news agency (SPA) reported.

On Monday, a fire broke out in a fuel tank at a petroleum products distribution station in the Saudi city of Jeddah as a result of a Houthi attack, SPA had reported.

The cabinet also stressed the importance of facing up to "such sabotage and terrorist acts and the parties behind them."

The cabinet also said the Kingdom will be at the forefront of countries who will receive the coronavirus vaccine.




