Russia's Putin sends condolences over crash, says Prigozhin was 'talented businessman'

Our collective fibre deficiency is partly because of modern food processing that strips foods of much of their fibre. And as a result, we’re probably missing out on many benefits, says health expert
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as a talented businessman on Thursday and said he wished to express sincere condolences to the families of those who died in a plane crash a day earlier.
Putin added in televised comments that it was necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed, saying the examination would take some time.
ALSO READ:
Our collective fibre deficiency is partly because of modern food processing that strips foods of much of their fibre. And as a result, we’re probably missing out on many benefits, says health expert
Here are details about Letby, one of the worst serial child killers, who was jailed for life for murdering seven newborns
Authorities are investigating the charge that the former prime minister made public a classified cable sent by Pakistani envoy in Washington
The bus was traveling from Sivas, some 240 kilometers east of Yozgat, to Istanbul
He was rushed to a hospital immediately, but died due to the injuries sustained
During a visit to the Netherlands, Ukraine's president says the exact number of aircraft will be discussed a little later
He is survived by his daughter Jasmine, who also won an Emmy in 2020, making the pair the first father-daughter duo to do so
Pictures and videos of the incident have been going viral on social media