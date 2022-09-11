Russia's Putin discusses Ukrainian nuclear plant with French PM Macron: Kremlin

Albania blamed Iran for a cyber attack in July and cut diplomatic ties over the affair
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the security situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Sunday.
Speaking by phone, the two leaders expressed readiness for a "non-politicised interaction" on the matter with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to the statement published on the Kremlin's website.
"The Russian side drew attention to regular Ukrainian attacks on the plant's facilities, including radioactive waste storage, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences," it said.
Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the plant, risking a nuclear disaster. Operations at the plant were fully stopped on Sunday as a safety measure.
The two also discussed global food security issues.
Putin told Macron it was important for the European Union not to hinder supplies of Russian food and fertilisers to Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, according to the Kremlin.
