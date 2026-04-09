Russia's Putin announces ceasefire with Ukraine on Orthodox Easter

The temporary truce will begin at 4pm Moscow time on Saturday, April 11, and last until the end of day on Sunday, April 12

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Apr 2026, 11:17 PM UPDATED: Thu 9 Apr 2026, 11:26 PM
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Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire with Ukraine for the duration of the Orthodox Easter holidays, the Kremlin said Thursday, after Kyiv also proposed a pause in hostilities.  

The temporary truce will begin at 4pm Moscow time on Saturday, April 11, and last until the end of day on Sunday, April 12.  

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"By the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief... V.V. Putin, in connection with the approaching Orthodox feast of Easter (the Resurrection of Christ), a ceasefire is declared from 16:00 (13:00 GMT) on 11 April until the end of the day on 12 April 2026," the Kremlin's statement said. 

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