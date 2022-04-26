Russia’s Lavrov warns of ‘real’ danger of World War III

State Department declines to discuss in detail their travel or security arrangements
World17 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine would continue, while warning there was a “real” danger of a World War III.
Speaking to Russian news agencies, he criticised Kyiv’s approach to the talks, adding: “Good will has its limits. But if it isn’t reciprocal, that doesn’t help the negotiation process.
“But we are continuing to engage in negotiations with the team delegated by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky, and these contacts will go on.”
But Lavrov accused former actor Zelensky of “pretending” to negotiate.
“He’s a good actor,” he said.
But he added: “If you watch attentively and read attentively what he says, you’ll find a thousand contradictions.”
ALSO READ:
Given the current tensions, Lavrov said the danger of a World War III was “real”.
“The danger is serious, it is real, you can’t underestimate it,” Lavrov told the Interfax news agency.
Of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he said he was confident that “everything will of course finish with the signing of an accord.
“But the parameters of this accord will be defined by the state of the fighting that will have taken place at the moment the accord becomes reality,” he added.
State Department declines to discuss in detail their travel or security arrangements
World17 hours ago
President Zelensky met US officials on Sunday as Mariupol’s defences were 'already on the brink of collapse'
World18 hours ago
'I wish Emmanuel Macron new successes for the benefit of the French people'
World19 hours ago
Bryansk is located about 380km southwest of Moscow
World19 hours ago
Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob's comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that killed dozens
World1 day ago
Newspaper article criticises Angela Rayner by comparing her action in parliament to Sharon Stone’s infamous scene in the film ‘Basic Instinct
World1 day ago
PM Bennett briefed the US president on efforts 'to stop the violence and incitement in Jerusalem', according to a statement
World1 day ago
President Zelensky says his country will overcome 'dark times' in an emotional address
World1 day ago